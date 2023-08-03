NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

PANW stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,984. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.14. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $51,627,118. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

