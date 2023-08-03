NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after buying an additional 1,878,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HD traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,458. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $332.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

