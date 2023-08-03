NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Stock Price Up 12.5%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 970,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 354% from the average daily volume of 213,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

NTG Clarity Networks Stock Up 12.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get NTG Clarity Networks alerts:

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.13 million for the quarter.

About NTG Clarity Networks

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.