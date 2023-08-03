Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 966,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,020,000 after acquiring an additional 886,679 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.51. The stock had a trading volume of 802,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,183. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $353.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

