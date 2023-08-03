Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.53 million.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. Nova has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $126.48.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.21. Nova had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Nova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nova

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nova by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nova by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nova by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.