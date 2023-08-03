Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 11,406,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,853,914. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,532,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.