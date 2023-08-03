Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Plans Dividend of $0.35

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
Northway Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NWYF opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Northway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northway Financial
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.