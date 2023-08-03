Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Plans Dividend of $0.35

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Northway Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWYF opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Northway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43.

Northway Financial Company Profile

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

