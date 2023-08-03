Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $2,199,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $808,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $443.13. 565,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,359. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

