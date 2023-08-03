Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 119421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,700 shares of company stock worth $926,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,497,000 after purchasing an additional 354,002 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

