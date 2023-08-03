Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,489 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.5% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $73,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after acquiring an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $227.59. The stock had a trading volume of 646,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,667. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

