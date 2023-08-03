Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 11.1%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 793,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average session volume of 141,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 10.15. The firm has a market cap of C$5.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. Its properties portfolio is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 25,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario.

