NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $45.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNN

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,915. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. NNN REIT has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NNN REIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in NNN REIT by 38.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.