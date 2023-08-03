NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Raised to $31.00 at Compass Point

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

NMI Trading Up 3.2 %

NMIH traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. 313,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. NMI has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

