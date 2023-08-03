NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $33.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NMIH traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 313,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,523. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. NMI has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 56.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

