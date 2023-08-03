NL Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

NL Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NL traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. 7,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,955. NL Industries has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $281.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 5.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NL Industries by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NL Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NL Industries by 128.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NL Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NL Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

See Also

