NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 367.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NiSource by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in NiSource by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE NI traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.07. 2,207,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

