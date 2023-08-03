NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.54. 5,119,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

