NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.48. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 541 shares trading hands.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 10.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of NewAmsterdam Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.