New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Get New Relic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on New Relic

New Relic Trading Up 0.1 %

NEWR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.06. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $194,316.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,752.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,063 shares of company stock worth $28,408,639 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.