New Harbor Financial Group LLC Sells 411 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC decreased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,157. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.