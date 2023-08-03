New Harbor Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,872. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

