New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 20% Higher

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 321,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 178,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 17.88. The company has a market cap of C$12.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.98.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

