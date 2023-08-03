Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nevro from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.08.

NVRO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.02. 529,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. Nevro has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $717.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,027.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

