Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.59.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. 199,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,755. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.5% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,736,000. EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

