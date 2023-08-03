NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $39,192.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 239,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.05 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.86. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

