Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Lowered by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,443 shares of company stock worth $36,488,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.41.

Netflix Trading Up 1.7 %

NFLX traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $437.16. The stock had a trading volume of 857,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

