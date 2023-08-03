NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.84

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.84 and last traded at $109.46, with a volume of 199398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

NetEase Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile



NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

