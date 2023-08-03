Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 208.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 43,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Generation Bio by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 258,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 296.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Articles

