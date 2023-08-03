Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FARO traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.33. 240,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,926. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $365.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.29.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $909,880.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,677.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,054.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,255 shares of company stock worth $457,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

