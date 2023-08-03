Needham & Company LLC Boosts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $21.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.16. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $376,289.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

