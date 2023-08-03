NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. NCR updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

NCR Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE NCR traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.51. 2,027,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. NCR has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Get NCR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NCR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NCR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

(Get Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.