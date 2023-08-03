NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. 41,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $48.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

