National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,170,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120,662 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.67. 244,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $74.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

