Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 285 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,414.94).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 320 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £1,881.60 ($2,415.71).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 260 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £1,877.20 ($2,410.07).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 2.2 %

MAB1 opened at GBX 652 ($8.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,834.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 638.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 664.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.64 ($5.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,042.96 ($13.39).

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

