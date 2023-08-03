Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of Napco Security Technologies worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSSC shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.