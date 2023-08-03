Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $730-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.13 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MYGN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,045. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.