Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUSA. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.60.

Shares of MUSA traded down $12.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.99. 82,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.83. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,129.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 over the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

