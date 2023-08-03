Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.60.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 635.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 238,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after purchasing an additional 164,519 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,802,000 after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,925,000 after purchasing an additional 137,709 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $299.31 on Thursday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.83.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

