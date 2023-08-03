MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Up 13.4%

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 19,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 158,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MSP Recovery stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

