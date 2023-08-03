MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

MSA Safety Trading Up 1.3 %

MSA opened at $182.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 569.44 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $185.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 587.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total transaction of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,698 shares of company stock worth $2,261,991 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 38.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $248,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

