MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 98,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,256. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

