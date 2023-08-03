MQS Management LLC Sells 8,727 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

MQS Management LLC lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,727 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.55. 488,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

