MQS Management LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Post by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

Post stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.55. 29,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

See Also

