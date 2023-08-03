MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,640 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.17. 38,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,967. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.19 and a 12 month high of $169.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.66 and a 200 day moving average of $145.57.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

