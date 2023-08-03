MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 749,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,683. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.