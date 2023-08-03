MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.24. 69,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,899. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

