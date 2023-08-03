MQS Management LLC Invests $441,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 26.5% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. SpectralCast reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 568,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,700. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

