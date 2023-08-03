MQS Management LLC Invests $424,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 633 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

NYSE:BLK traded down $9.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $707.77. The company had a trading volume of 110,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,447. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $702.13 and a 200 day moving average of $690.34. The company has a market cap of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

