MQS Management LLC Invests $399,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after buying an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 427,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,355,213. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

