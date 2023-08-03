MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,801 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.84. 334,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. Aramark has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

